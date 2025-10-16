RASS KVK organises Kisan Mela to promote latest farming technologies

Tirupati: RASS-Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), in collaboration with Agricultural Technology Management Agency (ATMA), Chittoor, successfully organised Kisan Mela here on Wednesday.

The event witnessed participation of over 500 farmers, agriculture students, scientists, and officials from allied agricultural departments.

Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University (SVVU) Vice-Chancellor Dr JV Ramana, the chief guest, emphasised the importance of adopting latest farming technologies for better crop yields. He advised farmers to integrate livestock rearing with farming for enhanced income. He also highlighted government subsidy schemes, high milk and meat-yielding cattle breeds, and the significance of cattle insurance.

SVVU Extension Director Dr B Shobamani addressed the value addition of milk and meat products and advised farmers on livestock management to prevent rabies and other zoonotic diseases. RARS (Regional Agricultural Research Station) Assistant Director of Research Dr V Sumathi underlined the role of Krishi Vigyan Kendras as one-stop centers for dissemination of advanced agricultural technologies. She urged farmers to adopt balanced fertiliser application, green manuring, and bio-fertilisers while reducing chemical fertiliser usage.

The event included detailed sessions by district officials and scientists on Rabi crop management, government subsidy schemes, farm mechanisation, intercropping, post-harvest management, Farmer Identity Cards, Fertilizer Cards, and natural farming practices.

The guests also released publication developed by RASS-KVK and distributed critical farming inputs such as seeds, seedlings, bio-fertilisers, medicinal plants, and poultry chicks for on-field demonstrations.

Senior scientist and RASS-KVK head Dr S Srinivasulu said this Kisan Mela served as an important platform to empower farmers with knowledge and resources for improving agricultural productivity and income.

Dr Rooth, District Agriculture and Horticulture officers, ATMA officials, scientists were present.