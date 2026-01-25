Ratha Saptami Celebrated with Grand Vahana Sevas in Tirumala

Tirumala witnessed a sea of devotees on Sunday as Surya Jayanti, also known as Ratha Saptami, was celebrated with great religious fervour. On this auspicious occasion, Sri Malayappa Swamy, revered as Koneti Rayudu, was taken in procession through the four Mada streets on seven different vahanas as part of the Saptha Vahana Sevas, offering divine darshan to thousands of devotees.

The festival, often described as a “mini Brahmotsavam”, drew large crowds, with devotees occupying the galleries along the Mada streets since Saturday evening. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) made elaborate arrangements, including the distribution of food, water and buttermilk, to ensure the comfort and safety of the pilgrims.

The day’s celebrations began at 5.30 am with the Surya Prabha Vahana Seva. Devotees described witnessing the Lord on the Surya Prabha vahana at sunrise as a deeply moving spiritual experience. The procession continued through the day with Chinna Sesha Vahana Seva, Garuda Vahana Seva and Hanumantha Vahana Seva, followed by Chakrasnanam at the Srivari Pushkarini in the afternoon.

Post-noon vahana sevas included Kalpavriksha Vahana, Sarva Bhupala Vahana and concluded with the Chandraprabha Vahana Seva at night.

Ratha Saptami is traditionally observed as the birthday of Lord Surya. According to Hindu belief, this day marks the commencement of the Sun’s Uttarayana journey, symbolising the spread of light, energy and consciousness. Devotees believe that having darshan of the Lord during the Surya Prabha Vahana Seva brings health, prosperity and spiritual merit.

TTD officials stated that extensive arrangements were put in place for crowd management, medical services and Annaprasadam distribution, ensuring a smooth and peaceful observance of the festival.