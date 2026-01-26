Ratha Saptami celebrations held amid spiritual ambience at Kanaka Durga temple

Vijayawada: Ratha Saptami festivities were celebrated in a grand and devotional manner at the renowned Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada on Sunday, marking the auspicious occasion of Magha Shuddha Saptami.

The celebrations were held in a highly spiritual atmosphere, drawing a large number of devotees to witness the special rituals and offer prayers.

Special pujas were performed for Lord Surya at a dedicated mandapam arranged within the temple premises. Priests conducted traditional Archanas and worship as per scriptural procedures amid Vedic chanting by temple scholars.

The programme was attended by Devasthanam Trust Board Chairman Borra Radhakrishna (Gandhi), Executive Officer and Special Grade Deputy Collector VK Seena Naik, and other dignitaries.

Trust Board members Manne Kalavathi and Padmavathi Thakur, along with several prominent personalities, also participated in the rituals.

As part of the celebrations, the temple’s Sthanacharyas, members of the Vedic Committee, and Veda pandits offered Surya Namaskaras with devotion, accompanied by the recitation of sacred mantras. A special attraction of the event was the ‘Surya Muggu’, a colourful rangoli depicting Lord Surya, created in the temple premises to mark the auspicious day.

Vedic scholars performed special Puja at the Rangoli spot, which drew the attention of devotees.

Speaking on the occasion, the chairman said the blessings of Lord Surya, the universal benefactor, should be upon everyone.

He added that all arrangements were made to ensure devotees faced no inconvenience and could have a smooth darshan of Sri Kanaka Durga Ammavaru.

Meanwhile, with Sunday being a holiday and coinciding with the Ratha Saptami festival, Indrakeeladri witnessed a heavy influx of devotees.

EO VK Seena Naik personally supervised crowd management and took special measures to regulate the rush. To streamline the movement of devotees, a verification seat was set up at the scanning point for additional checks.

The EO also ensured that only authorised persons were allowed through official darshan routes, preventing unauthorised entry. He issued strict instructions to staff to remain alert and perform duties responsibly, which helped improve accountability and ensured hassle-free darshan for common devotees.