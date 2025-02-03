Ratha Saptami festival begins in Srikakulam

Srikakulam: Ratha Saptami festival began at Sun God temple at Arasavalli in Srikakulam on Sunday.

In the wake of the declaration of Ratha Saptami as a State festival, the government decided to celebrate it for three days from Sunday to Tuesday.

In this backdrop, the festival began on Sunday with Surya Namaskarams at massive scale and helicopter tourism. Aim of helicopter tourism is to provide eye feast to devotees by carrying them through helicopter around the Srikakulam city to witness all noted locations and festival special arrangements and the fare has been fixed at Rs 1,800 per head. Massive scale Surya Namaskarams were also organised in the city to mark the Ratha Saptami festival.

The Sun God temple has been decked up for the festival and illuminated with different designs of electric lights and bulbs which are attracting the devotees.