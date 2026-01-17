Ravana Vahana seva highlights fifth day of Sankranti Brahmotsavams

Srisailam: The Sankranti Brahmotsavams at the Srisailam Devasthanam were conducted with devotion and strict adherence to Agama Shastra traditions on Friday, marking the fifth day of the seven-day annual festival. The celebrations are being held in connection with the auspicious Makara Sankramana, with rituals performed under the Panchahnika Deeksha for Sri Swamy and Ammavarlu. During the day, special poojas were offered to Sri Chandeeswara Swamy in the Yagasala, followed by japas and parayanas for universal peace and prosperity.

Mandaparadhanas, Panchavarana Archanas and Rudra Homam were performed as part of the prescribed ritual schedule. In the evening, Pradosha Kalapu poojas and homas were conducted, adding to the spiritual ambience of the temple town. The Ravana Vahana Seva, organised in the evening, stood out as a key attraction of the day’s festivities. The Utsava idols of Sri Swamy and Ammavarlu were adorned and placed on the Ravana Vahanam at the Akkamahadevi Alankara Mandapam, where special poojas were performed.

This was followed by a Gramotsavam through the temple streets, featuring folk art performances, Kolatam and other traditional cultural displays, which captivated devotees. Meanwhile, Devasthanam officials announced the programme for Makara Sankranti celebrations on Saturday (January 17, 2026). Following the early morning rituals, ceremonies including Purnahuti Avabrutha Snanam, Kalasodvasana, Vasanthotsavam, Mahadasirvachanam, distribution of Theertha Prasadam and special archanas will be held at the Yagasala from 8.45 am. In the evening, Sadasyam and Nagavalli rituals will commence at 6.00 pm, followed by the Dhwajavarohana ceremony at 7.30 pm, formally concluding the Sankranti Brahmotsavams.