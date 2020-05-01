Rayalaseema and Coastal Andhra to receive rains in next 48 hours, fishermen alerted

The Department of Disaster Management has warned the people over the weather forecast in coastal regions in Andhra Pradesh it said that there could be low to moderate rains at several places in coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema in the next 48 hours. The Disaster Commissioner said the South Andaman Sea and the southeastern Bay of Bengal were likely to be affected by the low pressure within the next 48 hours.

Wind gusts of 30-40 km/hr are expected along the coast. Fishermen have been warned not to go out to sea for fishing. Women, children and the elderly are asked to be cautious about the possibility of spike in temperature to 43-45 degrees in Rayalaseema in the next 48 hours. The Commissioner of the Disaster Department advised farmers, labourers and herdsmen to go to safe areas immediately in case of thunderstorms and lightning.

Earlier, as per the meteorological department, there were rains in parts of the state till April 30 due to more pressures in the Bay of Bengal. With the continuation of the low pressures in the sea, the coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema said to receive the rains in the next two days. In the meantime, the temperatures are high in the day time reaching 45 degrees.