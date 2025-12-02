Rayalaseema zone to be developed as spiritual, industrial hub: Minister Anagani

Tirupati: District in-charge Minister Angani Satya Prasad said that as part of the government’s initiative to divide the State into three zones, Rayalaseema zone will be developed with Tirupati as its hub for spiritual tourism and new industries.

He explained that electronics and aerospace industries will be encouraged in areas like Naidupet and Sullurpet. New townships, convention centres and tourism hubs around Tirupati have also received cabinet approval. He said the aim is to ensure a happy, healthy and prosperous environment for people through improved infrastructure.

The Minister was speaking during NTR Bharosa pension distribution programme at Jeevakona in Tirupati on Monday. Local MLA Arani Srinivasulu, district Collector Dr S Venkateswar, in-charge Joint Collector and Municipal Commissioner N Mourya, and other officials were present.

Satya Prasad said the coalition government has become a model in the country by delivering pensions directly to the homes of poor families. He said staff visit every household each month to hand over pensions, reflecting the government’s commitment to the welfare of the poor. He said Rs 6,000 is being given to persons with disabilities, Rs 10,000 to dialysis patients and Rs 15,000 to bedridden individuals, adding that such an extensive pension scheme is not seen anywhere else in the world.

He said around Rs 51,000 crore has been distributed as pensions across the State in the last 17 months. In Tirupati district alone, about 2.62 lakh beneficiaries receive nearly Rs 113 crore every month. He said the government aims to develop Andhra Pradesh into ‘Swarnandhra Pradesh’ in tune with the Prime Minister’s vision of a developed India by 2047. He noted that the announcement of Rs 12 lakh crore investments and six lakh job opportunities at the recent CII Summit in Visakhapatnam is a major step forward.

Collector Dr Venkateswar said pensions worth Rs 112.69 crore are being distributed to 2,62,108 beneficiaries in Tirupati district. He said staff from village and ward secretariats start door-to-door distribution from 6 am and stressed the need to support the elderly with essential facilities and healthcare.