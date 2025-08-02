R&B minister slams YSRCP chief, questions credibility to face people

Palamaner (Chittoor district): Roads Pradeep Vennelakantiand buildings minister B C Janardhan Reddy launched a scathing attack on former chief minister YS Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, questioning with what face he intended to return to the people after allegedly pushing the state into ruin during his tenure. Along with local MLA N Amaranatha Reddy, he addressed a press meet in Palamaner on Friday.

The minister said that the NDA alliance government is moving forward with the motto of ‘taking governance to the people with welfare and development as its goal.’ In contrast, he mocked the YSRCP for attempting to re-enter public life with the slogan ‘Babu Surety-Betrayal Guarantee’, calling it ridiculous and shameless.

Highlighting the party’s electoral downfall, he ridiculed the YSRCP for being reduced to just 11 Assembly seats, asking sarcastically, “What happened to their ‘Why Not 175’ ambition?”

Reddy alleged that Jagan earned the dubious distinction of sending IAS and IPS officers, and even his own ministers, to jail due to corruption. He questioned whether such a leader should be seen supporting rowdies, ganja dealers, and land mafia groups. “Jagan’s anarchic rule scared away investors, but under the current government, investments are queuing up like a flood,” he added.

Referring to the previous government’s push for three capitals, he blamed Jagan for destroying the state under that pretext. ”Now, under Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership, the capital works are progressing in a way that will make the state stand tall across India,” he said. He also said the Polavaram project was being accelerated.

Assuring development in the region, the minister promised to complete all the roads proposed by MLA Amarnath Reddy in the Palamaner constituency. DCCB chairman Amasa Rajasekhar Reddy was also present at the press meet.

Earlier in the day, the leaders participated in the ‘Suparipalanalo Tholi Adugu’ (First Step in Good Governance) programme at Baireddipalle in the Palamaner constituency.

They distributed NTR Bharosa pensions to beneficiaries. On the occasion, the minister said that despite financial constraints, the state government was effectively implementing welfare and development initiatives, and added that the NDA’s ‘Super Six’ schemes have turned out to be a ‘Super Success.’