RBI, AP CID join hands to sharpen fight against financial crime

Vijayawada: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Andhra Pradesh, on Tuesday organised an awareness and training programme for officers of the Andhra Pradesh CID, underlining the growing need for sharper coordination in tackling financial crime.

CID director general of police Dr A Ravishankar, stressed that close collaboration between enforcement agencies and regulators like the RBI is no longer optional — it is essential. With financial frauds and cyber-enabled crimes rising at a worrying pace, he said, police forces must constantly upgrade their skills and work hand in hand with institutions that regulate the financial system. He welcomed the RBI’s initiative, noting that such programmes directly strengthen investigative capacity on the ground.

RBI assistant general manager Santosh K outlined the central bank’s regulatory and supervisory functions, helping officers better understand how the institution monitors banks and financial entities.

The sessions focused on equipping officers to handle financial fraud, cyber security threats, social media-linked offences and illegal deposit collection schemes. Mukesh Choudhary, founder and CEO of Cyberveer.com, led practical discussions on social media investigations, cybercrime patterns and financial fraud case studies.

RBI deputy legal advisor Amit Tanksali explained the legal framework governing unauthorised deposit-taking, including violations by unincorporated bodies and certain non-banking financial companies. He detailed common loopholes and the role of police in cracking down on illegal schemes.

Around 150 CID officers, including senior officials and field-level investigators, attended the programme along with RBI’s regional leadership and legal team.