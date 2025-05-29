RDO Mahesh conducts surprise inspection of theatres in Dharmavaram

Live
RDO Mahesh emphasized that cinema theatres must maintain cleanliness in their surroundings and strictly sell tickets at government-approved rates.
Dharmavaram: RDO Mahesh emphasized that cinema theatres must maintain cleanliness in their surroundings and strictly sell tickets at government-approved rates. Acting on the directions of the Collector, he conducted surprise inspections at Ranga, Varalakshmi, and Siddhartha theatres in Dharmavaram, Sri Sathya Sai district.
During the inspection, he reviewed the condition of restrooms and overall cleanliness, warning against overcharging or black-marketing tickets during new releases. He also stressed that fire safety equipment must be in place and that all theatres must comply with fire safety norms. RDO Mahesh also examined food stalls within the theatres, instructing that all items be sold at MRP. He inquired whether parking fees were being collected lawfully and whether proper receipts were issued.
He interacted with audience members to understand their concerns directly and urged theatre owners to ensure all necessary facilities for patrons. Tahsildar Nataraj, Deputy Tahsildar Suresh Babu, Town VRO Ravi Shekhar Reddy, and several theatre owners accompanied him during the inspection.