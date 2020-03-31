Read: GVMC Commissioner Srijana a mother of 22-day baby inspires everyone during lockdown

With the central government's announcement of lockdown to control coronavirus, the police officers are doing their best to educate the people on coronavirus along with doctors. Meanwhile, the GVMC Commissioner Srijana, who gave birth to a baby boy three weeks back stood as inspiration by serving the duties.

She left the child's responsibility to her husband and mother and attended the duties as per the authorities orders. "It was my responsibility to educate the public on the coronavirus and therefore attend the task even during difficult times," Srijana said.

On the other hand, as part of the lockdown imposition, she urged everyone to follow the central and state government's rules and maintain social distancing. She also assured the poor and migrants of providing shelter and food in the city. The Coronavirus pandemic, which began in China, has spread to more than 195 countries and killed thousands of people worldwide. India recorded 1400 cases with 35 deaths so far while the number of positive cases in AP has reached 40.