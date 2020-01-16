Read: Will BJP-Jana Sena alliance affect the prospectus of YSRCP congress in Local Body elections

Kadapa: Political scenario in the district seems to have taken an interesting twist after Bharatiya Janatha Party has decided to make an electoral alliance with Janasena Party incoming local body elections.

It seems this kind of situation mainly will negatively impact on official YSR Congress as it has to face three-cornered fray from TDP, BJP JSP and also with congress in some municipalities in the district.

It may be recalled that in 2014 local body elections YSR Congress which is in opposition at that time had secured Pulivendula, Rayachoti, Yerraguntla, Rajampet, and Kadapa municipal corporation.

The YCP also had won Kadapa Zillaparishad by winning 38 ZPTC's. In that elections. Regarding to TDP which is in power confined to Badvel, Mydukuru, Proddaturu municipalities.

However, Congress, BJP, and left parties were not able to secure even single municipality as they tried to prove their political existence in by securing very few MPTC's, and panchayaths.

But the present situation political scenario is entirely different with YCP has to strive hard to consolidate its position due to caste and power politics. Interestingly it seems it will be more beneficial to BJP following the joining of senior leaders like former minister C. Adinarayana Reddy, present Rajya Sabha member CM. Ramesh.

However, YSR Congress senior leader ruled out the possibilities of opposition parties winning the local body elections. He opined despite BJP making an electoral alliance with JSP, it would not affects YCP as its main fight is between TDP and YSR Congress.

"No doubt YCP will repeat its victory in the local body elections as people of the district are confident on chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, " he said.