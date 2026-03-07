Rebuilding AP after destruction in YSRCP regime

Amaravati: CM N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) coalition government is rebuilding the state and steering it “from destruction to development and from crisis to welfare” after what he described as administrative and financial damage during the previous regime. Speaking during the discussion on the Monetary Policy Bill in the Assembly, the Chief Minister said the government has taken responsibility to rebuild the state that suffered setbacks after bifurcation and due to policies of the earlier administration.

He said the NDA government is taking key decisions for the welfare of people with the support of Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Naidu said the decisive mandate in the last elections reflected the confidence people had in the alliance. He noted that 94 per cent of the candidates fielded by the NDA coalition were elected, demonstrating public trust in the government’s leadership. According to him, the alliance partners are working in coordination to develop the state.

Criticising the opposition YSR Congress Party for boycotting the Assembly, the Chief Minister questioned the opposition’s demand for official Opposition status as a precondition for attending the Assembly and said power or Opposition status comes only through the people’s mandate as defined in the Constitution.

The Chief Minister said the government presented a Rs 3.32 lakh crore budget for the current financial year despite financial challenges. He stated that the administration has rescheduled loans worth Rs 43,298 crore, saving about Rs 328 crore, and plans to restructure another Rs 1 lakh crore to reduce the financial burden and create space for additional welfare programmes.

Naidu said the government is expediting works on the Polavaram Project and aims to dedicate the national irrigation project to the country before the next Godavari Pushkarams. He alleged that the project was neglected during the previous regime. He also said development of the capital city Amaravati has been put back on track with the support of the Centre and the city will take shape within the next three years. Arrangements are being made for MLAs and ministers to stay in their official quarters in Amaravati from the next Assembly session, he added.

Naidu said the government has attracted investments worth Rs 20 lakh crore through 25 new policies, which could create employment opportunities for about 23 lakh people. He added that tourism has been granted industrial status and steps are being taken to promote a circular economy by creating wealth from waste.

Referring to long-term planning, the Chief said the government has prepared the Swarna Andhra Vision 2047 with short-, medium- and long-term goals aimed at improving living standards and ensuring sustainable economic growth in the state. He added that the government will soon introduce a Family Benefit Management System card to integrate welfare schemes of the Centre and the state and streamline the delivery of benefits to households.