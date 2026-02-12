Register now or lose benefits: Farmers urged to get unique IDs

Vijayawada: Director of agriculture Dr Manazir Jeelani Samoon appealed to farmers across the state to complete their farmer registry unique ID registration at the earliest.

In a statement here on Wednesday, he said that clear instructions have been issued to agricultural officers at all levels to ensure the timely completion of the registration process.

Emphasising the importance of the farmer registry, the director said it plays a crucial role in the effective implementation of various Central-sponsored schemes. He noted that registration under the farmer registry is mandatory for availing benefits under key schemes such as PM-KISAN and other government welfare programmes.

According to official data, nearly 11.24 lakh farmers who received the 19th instalment of PM-KISAN released in February 2025 are yet to complete their Farmer Registry registration. Dr Samoon said that special focus has been placed at the district, mandal, and village levels to identify these beneficiaries and ensure that their registrations are completed without delay.

The details of these 11.24 lakh farmers, including their contact numbers, have been segregated village-wise, mandal-wise, and district-wise and shared with district agriculture officers. Field-level functionaries have been directed to personally contact the concerned farmers and facilitate the registration process.

To assist farmers living in remote areas or those hesitant to share OTP details, the Department has introduced a self-registration facility by sending SMS messages containing a registration link. Farmers have been urged to make use of this facility and complete their registration within the stipulated timeline.

The agriculture department reiterated its commitment to ensuring transparent and targeted delivery of benefits under all government schemes through the comprehensive implementation of the farmer registry system.