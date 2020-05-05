Registration of properties resumes in East Godavari

Kakinada: After 44 days of lockdown, the process of registrations of properties resumed in East Godavari district. For past two days, 36 properties were registered in the district. Many clients have been waiting for registrations as they had already completed the agreements for making transactions of the properties. Due to lockdown, the entire registration process was stalled.

Deputy Inspector General of Registrations and Stamps T Saroja told 'The Hans India' that there were no loss to the registration and stamps department due to lockdown as once the parties have reached to the agreement of their properties they have to make registrations for enjoying the properties. KYC has been suspended and instead Aadhaar-based registrations are being made.



Meanwhile, the Document Writers Association leaders cautioned the document writers to take precautions. "The state government has gradually lifted the lockdown and so, we should ourselves maintain social distance and also cautious about our health," said the leaders