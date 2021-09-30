Regular practice of yoga boosts confidence levels among patients says Joint Collector Mazir Jilani Samoon

Kurnool: To lead a healthy life, you need to keep your body fit, said Joint Collector Mazir Jilani Samoon. As part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Joint Collector along with Mayor B Y Ramaiah and Setkur Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nagaraju Naidu flagged off 'Fit India freedom run' from District Sports Authority Outdoor Stadium here on Wednesday.

Addressing the gathering, the Joint Collector said if you want to lead a healthy life everyday then you need to maintain a fit body. Doing daily exercise without fail and practicing yoga was more beneficial.

He further said that during pandemic time, practicing yoga has increased the confidence levels of the patients and also helped them to fight the deadly virus. So, it is more important to do exercise and yoga to keep our mind and body healthy, added the joint collector.

Mayor B Y Ramaiah said walking for an hour during morning and evening will keep the stress levels at bay. Apart from walking, at least 40 minutes of exercise like stretching, jumping, skipping and lifting light weights will strengthens body muscles.

It also helps in good circulation of blood. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that health was everyone's own property. No one will steal from them, said Ramaiah. The fit India freedom run was organised strictly following the Covid norms. He appealed to people to be happy and get rid of stress by keeping mind and body in a healthy state.

The freedom rum that started from Outdoor Stadium passed through Old Control Room and culminated at Konda Reddy fort. District Sports Authority (DSA) chief coach M N V Raju, trainers/coaches, Nataraja Rao, Yusuf, Rajesh, Ravi l, Prasad, Sports Organisation representatives Sunil Kumar, Avinash Shetty, Papa Prasad and DSA staff participated in the event. The participants were supplied with biscuits and water packets on the way.