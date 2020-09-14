Release Two Months Pending Salaries to Coronavirus Warriors: Jana Sena Demands Govt of AP

Amaravati: Jana Sena demanded the government to immediately release pending two months salaries to the health employees working in COVID-19 duties in the State, in a statement on Monday.

Nadendla Manohar, Chairman, Political Affairs Committee of Jana Sena explained that the State government did not give the salaries and wages to 1170 specialist doctors, 1170 medical officers, 2,000 nursing staff, 1200 paramedical staff and other employees working at various COVID-19 from last two months, who were recruited by the Government as part of the war against the pandemic.

Manohar stated that all these employees have been bravely working to save the lives of patients during the coronavirus pandemic, but the government has been neglecting their services.

The State government has been showing utter negligence towards the medical staff engaged in coronavirus duties, he criticised.

He demanded the government to clear all the dues immediately and also release one-month advance amount to all the employees working in government hospitals across the state irrespective of their nature of duty. That would give some moral support to them, Manohar observed.