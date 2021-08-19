Render dedicated services to people, village secretariat staff told by Collector Nagalakshmi Selvarajan

Kambadur (Anantapur): District Collector Nagalakshmi Selvarajan has advised village secretariat employees to render dedicated services to all those who come to the secretariat to avail benefits under various schemes.

She asked them to patiently render services and earn good name for themselves and people's affection.

The District Collector made a surprise visit to the secretariat at Mulakanur and Athmapur villages in Kambadur mandal here on Wednesday. Addressing the staff, Nagalakshmi said that the village secretariats and village volunteers' institutions have completed two years of service to people.

She exhorted the employees to bring good name to the Chief Minister and see that all people in the villages are covered under the welfare schemes.

The Collector asked them to behave properly with the people who visit the secretariat. She asked the volunteers and secretariat staff to create awareness on the welfare eschemes being implemented by the government and ensure that all stakeholders derive benefit and none for any reason should be left out.

The Collector instructed staff to sign in the attendance registers without fail. She said that every application that comes to them for any eligible scheme should be attended to within the said mandatory period. Fever survey now in progress should be conducted without negligence.

All employees must make it a point to see that every member of the family downloads Disha App. Later, she participated in tree plantation programme. Kalyandurg RDO Nishanth Reddy, MRO Eshwaraiah, MDO Shiva Reddy and others participated.