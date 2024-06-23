Renowned Author Ramana Reddy Launches New Philosophical Book at Brown Research Center

On Saturday morning, the Brown Research Center was buzzing with excitement as author Ramana Reddy launched his latest book, 'Pragnana Prakashika'. The event was attended by esteemed guests, including Yogi Vemana University Vice-Chancellor Acharya Chinta Sudhakar, who praised Reddy for his insightful analysis of philosophical concepts.

In his book, Reddy delves into the depths of spiritual words such as God, Omkara, Atma, Prajnana, and Paramatma, offering a fresh perspective on these age-old concepts. Sudhakar commended Reddy for his thorough examination of Dvaita, Advaita, and Visishtadvaita, and his historical analysis of philosophical thought.

Chairman Acharya Moola Mallikarjuna Reddy also lauded Reddy for his objective analysis of spiritual issues, highlighting the importance of cherishing and practicing the rich philosophical heritage of our country. Special guest Acharya Gurivireddygari Siva Reddy emphasized the importance of digesting and embodying the wisdom found in the Upanishads.

The event also featured discussions on various philosophical topics, including Sanatana Dharma, Hindu Dharma, Karma Siddhanta, and different schools of thought. Guests praised Reddy for his in-depth explanations and his ability to connect spiritual truths to nature and Indian philosophical traditions.

In his response, Reddy emphasized the differences between theism and non-dualism, stating that they are incompatible in terms of knowledge and salvation. He underscored the importance of spiritual knowledge in understanding the soul and achieving true enlightenment.



The event concluded with honors being bestowed upon Reddy and his spouse by the organization members, relatives, and friends. The program was a gathering of spiritual thinkers, literati, and enthusiasts, all coming together to celebrate the launch of Reddy's insightful philosophical work.

