Repair works in welfare hostels to be carried out on war-footing

Tirupati : The district administration has initiated steps to undertake essential repair works in welfare department hostels using funds from CSR, MP LADS and the District Mineral Fund (DMF). In this regard, district Collector Dr S Venkateswar has instructed officials to submit comprehensive proposals for various hostel repairs by Saturday.

On Wednesday morning, the Collector held a teleconference from the local Collectorate with officials from Social Welfare, BC Welfare, and Tribal Welfare Departments, as well as coordinators from Mahatma Jyotirao Phule and Dr BR Ambedkar Gurukul Schools. Engineering officials also participated in the review meeting, where directives were issued on repair works.

During the meeting, the Collector emphasised the urgent need to identify and address minimum essential repairs in government welfare hostels and Gurukul schools. He instructed department heads to prepare estimates and submit them for administrative approvals by the deadline. Apart from departmental funds, additional resources will be mobilised through CSR, MP LADS and DMF to ensure repairs are carried out effectively.

Key repairs include fixing restrooms, ensuring continuous running water with taps for each washbasin, installing tube lights, upgrading electrical wiring, providing LED bulbs, fixing mosquito meshes on windows, ensuring all rooms have doors, addressing leakage issues, repairing flooring and setting up RO drinking water plants. The proposals should cover these aspects in a detailed manner. The Collector warned that any negligence or errors in the repair works would result in strict action against responsible officials.

District Social Welfare and Empowerment Officer Vikram Kumar Reddy, Executive Engineer APEWIDC Balasubramanyam Reddy, District BC Welfare Officer Chandrasekhar, District Tribal Welfare Officer Suryanarayana, Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Gurukul Schools District Coordinator Reshma, Dr BR Ambedkar Gurukul Schools District Coordinator Geetha and various engineering officials from the welfare departments attended the meeting.