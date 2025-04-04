Resident of Gajuwaka hands over 30.46-acre of D-patta land to collector

Anakapalli: A resident of Gajuwaka constituency and businessman Kadiyala Rajeshwar Rao handed over 30.46 acres of D-patta land to Anakapalli district collector Vijaya Krishnan on Thursday.

He requested the collector to utilise the land for government needs in future.

Responding to Rajeshwar Rao’s request, the district collector stated that any transactions made on D patta land are legally permissible, and rights over the land will be revoked from the original allottees and from buyers. The collector commended Rajeshwar Rao for voluntarily handing over the land to the government.

After meeting with the district collector, Rajeshwar Rao told the media that they purchased 30.46 acres of land in Chinna Bheemavaram village, a hamlet of Butchayyapeta mandal, from Gorle Sanyasi Rao and his family members in 2022.

He said that the land spans survey numbers 223/2, 224, 226/1, 227/1, 227/2, and 128, and was allotted by the government to six individuals before 1984.

Later, Gorle Sanyasi Rao and his family acquired this land through registered sale deeds in 1994 and 1995, registered at the Chodavaram sub-registrar office.

Officials informed them that if D Patta land is transferred through unregistered or non-registered documents from the original allottees to others, the D patta status would be revoked. In times of encroachments and land mafia operating under political power, the family of Rajeshwar Rao drew appreciation for returning 30 acres of land worth approximately Rs.8 crore to the government.