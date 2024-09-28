  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Residents of 38th divn meet Dy CM; seek flood relief

Residents of Kummaripalem of Vijayawada city submitting a memorandum to Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan at his camp office in Mangalagiri on Friday
x

Residents of Kummaripalem of Vijayawada city submitting a memorandum to Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan at his camp office in Mangalagiri on Friday

Highlights

Residents of 38th division, Kummaripalem Karakatta area in Vijayawada city, Sk Naseema, Sk Nageena, Bhavani, Sudharani along with other women met Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan at his camp office in Mangalagiri on Friday and complained that over 300 houses in their area were inundated due to recent Budameru floods.

Guntur: Residents of 38th division, Kummaripalem Karakatta area in Vijayawada city, Sk Naseema, Sk Nageena, Bhavani, Sudharani along with other women met Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan at his camp office in Mangalagiri on Friday and complained that over 300 houses in their area were inundated due to recent Budameru floods.

They said they had suffered heavy loss due to recent floods and a local YSRCP corporator misled the officials stating that their area was not affected by the floods. Based on that, the officials submitted a report stating that residents of Kummaripalem Karakatta area were not affected by the floods.

When they asked the local corporator for compensation, he directed them to ask the NDA government. They appealed to the Deputy Chief Minister to provide compensation for the loss incurred by them.

Responding to their request, the Deputy Chief Minister forwarded their representation to the NTR District Collector and instructed the officials to provide assistance to the residents of the 38th division.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick