Residents of 38th divn meet Dy CM; seek flood relief

Guntur: Residents of 38th division, Kummaripalem Karakatta area in Vijayawada city, Sk Naseema, Sk Nageena, Bhavani, Sudharani along with other women met Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan at his camp office in Mangalagiri on Friday and complained that over 300 houses in their area were inundated due to recent Budameru floods.

They said they had suffered heavy loss due to recent floods and a local YSRCP corporator misled the officials stating that their area was not affected by the floods. Based on that, the officials submitted a report stating that residents of Kummaripalem Karakatta area were not affected by the floods.

When they asked the local corporator for compensation, he directed them to ask the NDA government. They appealed to the Deputy Chief Minister to provide compensation for the loss incurred by them.

Responding to their request, the Deputy Chief Minister forwarded their representation to the NTR District Collector and instructed the officials to provide assistance to the residents of the 38th division.