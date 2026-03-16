Restoration steps initiated for Pasupatheswara temple

Vijayawada: The authorities of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri here have begun efforts to restore the ancient Pasupatheswara Temple situated on the Indrakeeladri hill. This site is closely linked to the legendary penance of Arjuna from the Mahabharata.

The Temple Trust Board Chairman, Borra Radhakrishna (also known as Gandhi), along with Durga Temple Executive Officer VK Seena Naik and other Trust Board members, recently visited the dilapidated shrine to inspect its historical significance and evaluate the possibilities for restoration. Accompanied by temple priests and engineering staff, the team started their trek to the hilltop shrine at around 6:45 am on Sunday. After a challenging journey of approximately one and a half hours through rugged terrain, they finally reached the Pasupatheswara Temple, which is currently in a state of disrepair.

The temple, constructed in a style reminiscent of Varanasi architecture with four entrances, was closely inspected by the officials. The shrine is considered an important historical and spiritual landmark connected with the origin of Vijayawada’s name.

According to the Vanaparva of the Mahabharata, Arjuna performed severe penance on Indrakeeladri seeking divine weapons before the Kurukshetra war. Lord Shiva is believed to have appeared before him in the form of a hunter (Kirata) and fought with him. Impressed by Arjuna’s valour, Shiva later revealed his true form and bestowed upon him the powerful Pasupatastra.

Mythological accounts state that the Shiva Lingam at this site was installed by Arjuna himself to commemorate the event. Historical evidence supporting the legend is believed to exist in the form of a ‘Kiratarjuniyam’ inscription dating back to the 7th or 8th century. Over time, it is believed that the Shiva Lingam gradually sank into the ground. Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Radhakrishna and EO Seena Naik said that the temple authorities have been receiving numerous requests from devotees seeking restoration of the Pasupatheswara temple.

“We have already submitted a report to the government regarding the restoration of the temple. Steps will be taken to bring the matter to the notice of the Endowments Minister and the Commissioner so that restoration work can begin at the earliest. Efforts will also be made to improve the pathway leading to the shrine and clear the temple premises,” they said. Trust Board member Harikrishna, temple engineering staff, priests and other temple personnel also participated in the inspection visit.