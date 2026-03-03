Retired district, family court judge felicitated

Vijayawada: The members of the Bezwada Bar Association accorded a grand felicitation to Fourth Additional District Judge and Principal Family Court Judge Tirumala Venkateswarlu here on the occasion of his retirement. Justice Venkateswarlu retired from service on February 28, 2026. To honour his distinguished judicial career, a special felicitation programme was organised at the Bezwada Bar Association Hall on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, 13th Additional District Judge A Satyanand along with District Judge Bhupal Reddy, lauded Justice Venkateswarlu’s dedicated service to the judiciary. They noted that he had been serving as a judicial officer since 1998 and praised his sincerity, integrity, and commitment to upholding justice throughout his career.

Bezwada Bar Association president AK Basha, in his address, highlighted Justice Venkateswarlu’s professional journey. On the occasion of his retirement, Basha and members of the Bar Association felicitated Judge Venkateswarlu with shawls and mementoes.

The event was attended by CBI Court Judge K Seetharamakrishna Rao, Commercial Court Judge G Bhupal Reddy, members of the governing body, and senior and junior advocates, who extended their heartfelt retirement wishes to the judge.