Retired senior IPS officer Balasubrahmanyam passes away in US

Vijayawada: Retired senior IPS officer N Balasubrahmanyam, a 1994-batch Andhra Pradesh cadre officer, passed away in the United States while undergoing treatment for pancreatic cancer. His demise has cast a pall of gloom across police and administrative circles.

With over three decades of distinguished service, Balasubrahmanyam made significant contributions to policing, intelligence, specialised operations, transport and digital governance.

He began his career as Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Jagtial, Karimnagar district, and served in several important positions, including Squad Commander, Assault Commander and Group Commander in the elite Greyhounds force. He also served as Additional SP, Visakhapatnam Rural, OSD, Nizamabad, and Commandant of APSP Battalion, Kakinada.

His other assignments included SP, Government Railway Police (GRP), Guntakal, and SP of Nalgonda and Prakasam districts. He subsequently served as SP, DIG and IG in the Intelligence Department, gaining extensive experience in intelligence gathering and strategic security planning.

In 2015, he became Commissioner of Transport, Andhra Pradesh. He later served as Managing Director of AP State FibreNet Limited, CEO of e-Pragati and CEO of Real Time Governance Society (RTGS). He also held key police positions, including ADGP (Organisation), ADGP (Railways) and DGP (Organisation). In early 2026, he served as DGP, Prisons and Correctional Services.

In February 2026, he was appointed Commissioner of the Public Transport Department and Ex-Officio Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of APSRTC, assuming charge on February 20. He focused on passenger safety, punctuality, cleanliness and improving public transport services.

He received the Police Medal for Meritorious Service in 2011.

Widely respected for his integrity, professional commitment and empathy, Balasubrahmanyam maintained cordial relations with colleagues and staff. His contributions and humane approach to public service will be remembered by the police and administrative fraternity.