Retired station masters demand redressal of grievances

Tirupati : The All India Retired Station Masters Association has urged the Ministry of Railways to address their pending grievances without further delay. Speaking ahead of the association’s bi-annual general body meeting scheduled in Tirupati on Tuesday, association president Muralidhar and secretary Vijay Kumar addressed the media on Monday, highlighting their key demands. The association emphasised the need for increasing the pension hike from the current 5 per cent at the age of 80 years to an earlier threshold of 65 years. They also insisted on the immediate implementation of cashless treatment facilities in corporate hospitals, citing delays in railway referrals for ailing pensioners. Additionally, they demanded an increase in the fixed monthly allowance from the existing Rs 1,000 to Rs 3,000.

Concerns were raised over the non-compliance with the Payment of Gratuity Act, 1972, stating that the Railways have not been making payments accordingly. They also pointed out discrepancies in pension payments under the 1993 Railway Servants Pension Rules, claiming that retirees are receiving Rs 2 to Rs 3 lakh less on average compared to their rightful entitlements.

The association, which boasts 747 lifetime members, has vowed to intensify efforts to secure their rights. They called upon more retired station masters to join their cause and stressed the importance of utilising retired station masters’ experience in training institutes. They suggested that case studies based on their experiences be incorporated into training modules and that retired station masters be invited for guest lectures to mentor newly appointed and serving station masters.

Muralidhar stated that representations and memorandums have been submitted to the Prime Minister, the Railway Minister, the Railway Board Chairman, and various senior officials. However, despite repeated appeals, they have yet to receive a response from the authorities.