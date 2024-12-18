Revenue Sadassulu: Minister Veeranjaneya Swamy receives petitions from public

Ongole: The Social Welfare Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy participated in a Revenue Sadassulu conducted at Valluru of Tangutur mandal on Tuesday and received petitions from the public, and listened to their land-related concerns.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Swamy said that the state government is conducting the Revenue Sadassulu to address persistent land-related challenges.

He emphasised that the revenue sadassulu aims to provide a permanent solution to land disputes that have long troubled farmers and rural communities.

He highlighted several key points during the meeting. He acknowledged that previous land resurvey processes contained multiple irregularities that caused significant hardships for farmers. To rectify these issues, he said that the government has launched an extensive revenue sadassulu programme designed to resolve land disputes within 45 days. He stated that the revenue sadassulu would be conducted up to January 8th, with government machinery reaching local villages directly to address land-related problems. Multiple government departments, including Revenue, Endowments, Forest, and Survey Land Records, will collaborate to provide comprehensive solutions, he informed.

The minister encouraged people to utilise this opportunity, noting that even minor land issues can be submitted for resolution. He assured that receipts would be provided for every application received, and all petitions would be processed within 45 days of the council’s conclusion.

The minister announced that they received complaints about irregularities regarding 18,240 acres in the district. He said that they are planning similar revenue sadassulu in Kondapi and Giddalur constituencies in the first week of January, with the Revenue Minister and CCLA officials expected to be present.