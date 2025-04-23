Revised norms issued for fishermen to get relief during fishing ban period

Vijayawada: The Department of Fisheries on Tuesday issued the amended guidelines for the eligibility to get marine fishing ban relief from the government. During the summer, the government imposes ban fishing in sea in the East Coast from April 15 to June 14 for 61 days and extends relief to the families of fishermen, who venture into the sea for fishing. The special chief secretary to the Government of AP, B Rajasekhar issued the orders on Tuesday. The scheme is applicable only for crew members of mechanized, motorised and traditional / non-motorised fishing crafts registered under M.S. Act 1958 and having valid fishing licence under APMFR Act 1995 for the current Fasali year by the time of beneficiary selection. All boats registered with the Department of Fisheries under M.S. Act 1958 on or before April 14 of every year prior to the commencement of ban period of the year and possess valid licence certificate under APMFR Act 1995. Fishing boats benefiting under YSR Matsyakara Barosa HSD oil subsidy scheme of should utilise HSD oil minimum 1000 liters by mechanised and 100 liters by motorised during the previous financial year.

All sea going boats are eligible irrespective of the drawl of HSD oil under the scheme. The beneficiary should not be covered in any other government DBT schemes like Archakas, Chedodu, Rythu Bharosa, Vidya Deevena, Vasathi Deevena, Vahana Mitra, Kapu Nestham, Nethanna Nestham, Pastor, YSR Cheyutha and any other type of schemes and pensions etc.

The beneficiary should not be covered under NTR Bharosa Pension Scheme. (Fishermen Pension). The Total family income should not exceed to Rs.1,20,000/- in rural area and Rs. 1,44,000/- urban areas per annum to get the relief from government during the ban period.

The total land holding of the family should not exceed 3 acres magani or 10 acres metta or 10 acres of both. Any one among the family members if owning a 4-wheeler (Taxi, Tractors, Autos are exempted) is not eligible.

The monthly Electricity utility (own or rented house) should not exceed 300 units for the family (the average consumption of electricity of highest 6 months of 12 months will be taken into consideration).

The family in Municipal area who owns house less than 1000 sq. Ft site area are eligible.

Any one among the family members employed in any Government service or getting Govt., pension (post retirement) are not eligible. Any one among the family member is paying income tax is not eligible. Applicable as per the Government norms (i.e. Six (6) step Validation).

The Commissioner of Fisheries, A.P., Vijayawada shall take necessary action in the matter, accordingly. The orders were issued by B Rajasekhar. Ex-officio, special chief secretary to the Government of Andhra Pradesh.