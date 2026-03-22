RINL celebrates ‘International Day of Forests’ by planting 100 coconut saplings

Visakhapatnam: Focusing on the theme ‘forests and economies’, Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) celebrated the ‘International Day of Forests 2026’ with a plantation drive at Ukkunagaram on Saturday.

Marking the occasion, the agroforestry section of the town administration department organized the program as part of ‘swachhata pakhwada’.

With an aim to improve green cover and support environment conservation, the team planted 100 coconut saplings across one-hectare site in Ukkunagaram.

Rakesh Nandan Sahay, director personnel, inaugurated the programme by planting a coconut sapling. He appreciated the agroforestry team and town administration department for maintaining green cover and improving greenery across the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant township. He urged the employees to take part in plantation efforts and support environmental protection by participating in such initiatives.

Senior officers of RINL including M Madhusudan Rao, Y Chandra Sekhar, J Rahul, employees from town administration, general administration and other departments took part in the plantation drive. The initiative strengthens RINL’s focus on sustainability, urban greenery and community participation in environmental conservation.