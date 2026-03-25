Rising shoulder and knee issues due to accidents and sports injuries

Nellore: Dr MC Vinod Kumar, an orthopedic specialist at Medicover Hospitals in Nellore, stated that shoulder and knee-related problems are on the rise due to road accidents and injuries sustained during sports activities.

Speaking at an awareness session titled 'Shoulder Arthroscopy & Sports Medicine'—organized to educate the public about these issues—he highlighted several key points.

Situations such as falling off a bike or participating in sports like cricket and badminton place immense stress on the shoulders, elbows, and knees. This can lead to conditions such as Rotator cuff tears, Ligament damage, Shoulder dislocations, and Tennis elbow.

Speaking on the matter, the doctor noted that following road accidents, internal injuries—such as ligament tears or rotator cuff damage within the shoulder—are often overlooked or go undetected.

This delay in diagnosis and treatment carries the risk of the joint becoming completely stiff, a condition known as "Frozen Shoulder."