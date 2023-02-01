  • Menu
RK Roja launches new Lalitha Jewellery showroom in Chittoor

Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister R.K. Roja

Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister R.K. Roja has inaugurated, new Lalitha Jewellery Show Room at Chittoor today.

Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister R.K. Roja has inaugurated, new Lalitha Jewellery Show Room at Chittoor today. She was overwhelmed by wearing several models of jewels.

Dr.M.Kiran Kumar, the proprietor of Lalitha Jewellery Show Room was also present on the ocassion. Kiran Kumar expressed happiness over launching the new showroom

