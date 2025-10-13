Roja demands CBI probe against CM and Lokesh in fake liquor scam

Tirupati: Former minister and YSRCP leader RK Roja has demanded an immediate CBI investigation into the spurious liquor scam that she claims has devastated families across the State under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s rule. Speaking in Nagari on Sunday, Roja alleged that all evidence points to Naidu and his son, Minister Nara Lokesh, as the masterminds behind the illegal liquor network, asserting that such large-scale operations are impossible without political backing.

Roja said that since the NDA coalition assumed power 16 months ago, the State has witnessed a surge in the production of fake liquor. Citing excise department records, she noted a 21 per cent rise in fake liquor, ganja, and drug-related crimes during this period. Instead of taking responsibility, she alleged, the TDP leadership is attempting to divert attention by branding the arrested culprits as YSRCP sympathisers.

The YSRCP leader demanded the resignation of Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra for failing to curb the menace and misleading the public. She also sought a probe into the role of Principal Secretary Mukesh Kumar Meena for alleged administrative lapses and possible complicity.

Roja further claimed that the TDP brought in international liquor dealer D Jayachandra Reddy, who owns four factories in Africa, to replicate the ‘Africa model’ of spurious liquor trade in the state. She urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to order a CBI probe and appealed to women across the State to join YSRCP’s state-wide agitation seeking closure of belt shops and justice for the victims of toxic liquor.