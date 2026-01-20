RPF Band strikes patriotic chord at Tirupati rly station

Tirupati: A live band performance by Railway Protection Force (RPF) became the highlight at Tirupati Railway Station on Monday, as part of the nationwide celebrations marking 150 years of Vande Mataram. The powerful musical presentation drew the attention of passengers, railway staff, and the general public, turning the busy station into a space filled with patriotism and pride. The RPF Band presented patriotic tunes, including all six stanzasof Vande Mataram and other national melodies, based on the theme ‘Vande Mataram.’ The performance created a vibrant and emotionally uplifting atmosphere and evoked a strong sense of nationalism, unity, and respect for the nation. Many passengers paused their journeys to watch the programme, applauding the musicians for their inspiring performance.

Speaking on the occasion, Tirupati Station Director K Satyanarayana and RPF Inspector M Sandeep Kumar spoke about the historical importance of Vande Mataram.

They said the song united people with its deep patriotic message, inspired resistance against British rule, and boosted the morale of revolutionaries, students, and soldiers. They recalled that the British had even banned the song to suppress its growing influence.

The programme was conducted with coordinated efforts from the Railway Department, local police,and municipal authorities, reflecting the discipline, professionalism, and dedication of the Railway Protection Force.