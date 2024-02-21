RPI South India General Secretary Ajay Prasanna announces plans to strengthen the party

Republican Party of India (RPI) South India General Secretary ND Ajay Prasanna announced plans to strengthen the party's presence in the southern states. A meeting of the party's chief leaders from the southern states was recently convened in Bangalore, where Prasanna discussed strategies with the party's National Working Committee President Dr. M. Venkata Swamy.

During the meeting, Prasanna emphasized the importance of establishing committees in all states, with the exception of Andhra Pradesh. He cited the vision of the party's founder, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, who advocated for unity in working towards common goals. Prasanna also urged for an intensified membership registration drive, particularly targeting Dalit and marginalized communities in Karnataka.

In line with their mission, discussions were held on organizing awareness conferences in the region to educate the public on the constitutional values. The meeting was attended by various party officials, including AP State Secretary Jawaji Phanindra and State Labor Department Chief Secretary G. Narasimha.

Overall, the RPI is focused on expanding its reach and mobilizing support in the southern states to advance their agenda of promoting social justice and equality.