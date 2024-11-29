RRR Custodial Torture: Police seek 5 days custody of Vijay Paul

Guntur: Police filed a petition in Guntur district court on Thursday seeking custody of retired CID ASP Vijaya Paul for five days for a detailed interrogation into custodia torture of former MP K Raghurama Krishna Raju. Currently he is in remand at the Guntur district jail here. Following the complaint lodged by the Assembly Deputy Speaker Raghurama Krishna Raju at Nagarampalempolice station here in July this year, Vijay Paul was booked for custodial torture and attempt murder of the former MP.

The government appointed the Prakasam district SP A R Damodar as investigation officer of the case. Prakasam district police grilled him multiple times and arrested him on November 26 after Supreme Court rejected his petition. He was shifted to Guntur and produced in district court which remanded him for 14-days.

The police filed the petition in the Guntur court seeking Vijay Paul’s custody to get more details in connection with custodial torture of Raghurama. His legs were tied with a rope and he was beaten black and blue.So far, police questioned 27 persons in connection with the custodial torture of Raghurama.