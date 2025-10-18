Live
Rs 1.25 crore loan sanctioned to SHG woman
Guntur: Following instructions of the government, “One Family One Entrepreneur” initiative is being successfully implemented through the LHP Cell under MEPMA. Member of the Sai Krishna Self-Help Group from Mangalagiri, Y Madhuri applied for a PMFME loan through the LHP Cell with MEPMA’s support to expand her ghee production enterprise. After due diligence, officials from the SBI Undavalli branch sanctioned a loan of Rs 1.25 crore. This stands as the highest-value PMFME loan sanctioned to a woman SHG member across the combined AP–Telangana region. At present, 10 SHG members are employed in her unit. Madhuri expressed her commitment to expand the unit further, aiming to increase production capacity and generate more employment opportunities.
MEPMA Mission director N Tej Bharat and the SBI officials handed over the Rs 1.25 crore loan cheque to Madhuri at a MEPMA headquarters on Friday.
Subsequently, the Central Bank of India, Mangalagiri branch, handed over PMFME loan cheques of Rs 3.5 lakh to Gauri, a member of the Gauri SHG from Mangalagiri, and Rs 2.5 lakh to Madhavi. SBI general manager ARV Subba Rao from the regional business office, Mangalagiri, Undavalli branch manager G Shyamalarao, Central Bank of India Mangalagiri branch manager Prabhu Kiran and, MEPMA Guntur District project director Vijayalakshmi were present.