Rs 130 cr plan to strengthen sewage system in Machilipatnam: Minister

Machilipatnam: Minister for Mines & Geology and Excise Kollu Ravindra announced that the government has prepared a comprehensive plan with an outlay of Rs 130 crore to resolve the long-standing sewage issues in Machilipatnam.

The initiative aims to ensure that water does not stagnate during the rainy season, thereby improving public health and civic amenities.

On Wednesday, the minister along with officials laid the foundation stone for the construction of underground drainage (UGD) and CC roads in various parts of the Port City Machilipatnam at a cost of Rs 67.57 lakh.

Addressing the media, Minister Ravindra said that the sewage problem near the district jail and other municipal areas has been troubling residents for years, particularly during rains when waterlogging creates severe inconvenience. To address this, new sewage canals are being constructed to channel rainwater directly into the main canal, he said.

He added that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu responded promptly to the concerns raised in the recent Collectors’ Conference by sanctioning Rs 13 crore in the first phase, which would cover nearly 50 percent of the work. The remaining Rs 115 crore would be utilised for expansion and strengthening of the drainage system, he added. Ravindra assured that under this plan, all essential civic facilities including sewage, sanitation, streetlights, and road construction would be upgraded within the municipal limits.

Several public representatives and officials, including DIG of Prisons Dr Varaprasad, DCMS Chairman Bandi Ramakrishna, Municipal Commissioner Bapiraju, and others, participated in the programme.