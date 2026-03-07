Rs 20.5 cr sanctioned to fix Mandapeta roads: Minister

Vijayawada: Roadsand buildings (R&B) minister B C Janardhan Reddy informed the Assembly on Friday that several key roads in the Mandapeta constituency were partially damaged and that the coalition government had sanctioned Rs 20.50 crore for their repair and development.

Replying to questions from MLAs Vegulla Jogeswara Rao and Reddappagari Madhavi Reddy, the minister acknowledged that some major roads in the constituency were indeed in a deteriorated condition. He alleged that the previous government had failed to carry out even basic maintenance works on R&B roads.

The minister said the present coalition government had taken up the repair of severely damaged roads on priority after assuming office. He added that the government would also develop the remaining roads gradually depending on the availability of funds.

Regarding the Mandapeta bypass road, Janardhan Reddy stated that although the government had granted administrative approval of Rs 1.85 crore for land acquisition in 2017, the process was not completed. As a result, the project was later cancelled.

However, he said land acquisition had been completed for the construction of a bypass road on the Dwarapudi–Yanam road near Tapeswaram. The construction work would be taken up based on the availability of budgetary allocations.

Assembly Speaker Ch Ayyanna Patrudu noted that Mandapeta constituency was likely to receive substantial funds during the upcoming Pushkaraalu. Responding to this, the minister said that the funds earmarked for the festival would also be utilised for the development of local roads in the constituency.

Janardhan Reddy further informed the House that Rs 16.79 crore had already been allocated for road development works in Kadapa constituency and that the works would be taken up shortly.