Rs 29 lakh sanctioned for urgent repairs to PABR dam gates
Dharmavaram: Ina major relief to the farmers dependent on Penna Ahobilam Balance Reservoir (PABR), the State government has sanctioned Rs 29 lakh for emergency repairs to right-side head sluice gates of the dam. The funds were approved following the special intervention and persistent efforts of Health Minister and Dharmavaram MLA Y Satya Kumar Yadav.
The Water Resources Department issued administrative sanction, enabling immediate commencement of repair works. Officials were directed to start the works on a war footing, ensuring timely release of irrigation water through right canal once the repairs are completed.
The PABR dam is a lifeline for thousands of farmers across several mandals in the undivided Anantapur district. For the last few years, defects in the dam gates have delayed water release, severely affecting agricultural activities. Recognising the gravity of the issue, Minister Yadav repeatedly followed up with the government and engineering authorities, pushing for quick technical assessments and fund approval. Speaking on the development, Minister Satya Kumar Yadav said, “PABR dam gate issues were causing delays in water release, adding to farmers’ distress. To prevent further hardship, we secured Rs 29 lakh for immediate repairs. Our priority is to complete the works swiftly and ensure water reaches the fields without delay”.