Rs. 300 cr AP-CMEP to boost MSME manufacturing, jobs

Vijayawada: The state government has launched a new entrepreneurship scheme aimed at strengthening its manufacturing base and accelerating growth in the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector.

Under the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s Entrepreneur Programme (AP-CMEP), the state will provide financial support worth Rs 300 crore to about 3,500 micro entrepreneurs, with the potential to generate around 17,000 jobs.

The scheme forms part of the state’s AP MSME and Entrepreneurship Development Policy 4.0 (2024–2029), which seeks to expand industrial activity and promote entrepreneurship under the government’s broader “One Family One Entrepreneur” initiative.

Officials said the programme will prioritise entrepreneurs who establish manufacturing units in newly planned MSME industrial parks as well as on privately owned land. The state government has already approved the creation of 175 MSME industrial parks and flatted factory complexes, with one park planned in each Assembly constituency to ensure geographically balanced industrial growth. The Andhra Pradesh MSME Development Corporation and the Directorate of Industries have been tasked with issuing detailed guidelines for the scheme to ensure early rollout.

As part of the initiative, the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub will assist in designing the framework for financial support to knowledge-economy startups, aligning the programme with emerging technology-driven sectors.

The Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) has also been directed to notify the proposed 175 MSME parks, which are expected to serve as the core infrastructure backbone for the state’s entrepreneurship push.

The government has earmarked a broader Rs 500-crore corpus under the MSME policy to promote entrepreneurship, strengthen the MSME ecosystem and improve fund utilisation over the five-year policy period.

Officials said the combined policy push, spanning industrial infrastructure, startup support and direct financial incentives, aims to position Andhra Pradesh as a major hub for MSME-led manufacturing and employment generation in India.