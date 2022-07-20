Rs 42 cr allocated for modernisation of AP police depart

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): The Central government had allocated Rs 42 crore in the last two years including the current financial year for the modernisation of the police system in Andhra Pradesh.

Minister of State for Home Nithyananda Roy disclosed this information in a written reply to a question asked by Rajahmundry MP Margani Bharat in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Incentive grants were given to the States, which are performing best in terms of police department. The Minister said that more funds have been allocated to AP under this account this time than in previous two years.