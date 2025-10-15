Rs. 531 cr JSW industrial park to come up at Vizianagaram

Vijayawada: The state government approved the establishment of a Private Mega Industrial Park by JSW Aluminium Ltd (now renamed JSW Industrial Park Ltd.) in Vizianagaram district, with an investment of Rs 531.36 crore and an employment potential of 45,000 persons.

The industries and commerce department issued orders on Tuesday, granting JSW permission to change its line of activity from an aluminium refinery complex to a multi-sector MSME and industrial park on the already allocated 985.7 acre land. The total project will now cover 1,166.43 acre across Musidipalli, Cheedipalem, Chinakhandeapalli, MB Vara, and Kiltampalem villages of Shrungavarapukota Mandal in Vizianagaram district.

The government has also approved the change of name from JSW Aluminium Ltd. to JSW Industrial Park Ltd., and extended eligibility for incentives under the Industrial Development Policy (IDP) 2023–27.

JSW Industrial Park Ltd sought facilities under the AP Private Parks Policy (4.0), 2024–29, including road and water connectivity, two 25 MW substations, removal of 273.74 acres from Section 22A for land allotment, royalty exemptions on site materials, water at Rs 25 per KL for 25 years, 50 per cent CAPEX reimbursement for CETP and STP, and subsidies for green energy and rainwater harvesting systems.

These proposals were reviewed by the State Investment Promotion Committee (SIPC) on October 7, 2025, and subsequently approved by the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) at its meeting on October 8, 2025.

The government approved a Rs 3 lakh per acre capital subsidy for JSW Industrial Park, along with full exemptions on land conversion and related fees.

APIIC will manage infrastructure, water allocation, and project publicity, while GVMC provides interim water and the revenue department clears 273.74 acres for allotment.

The project is expected to boost industrialization in North Andhra, attracting MSMEs and large units to Vizianagaram.