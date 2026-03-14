Rs 59.28 cr credited to 1,06,329 farmers’ accounts

Guntur: District Collector A Thameem Ansariya said that Rs 59.28 crore has been credited to 1,06,329 farmers under Annadata Sukhibhava –PM Kisan Scheme.

A programme in this connection was organised at Perecherla of Guntur district on Friday. Of this amount, the State government’s share is Rs 42.53 crore. During the financial year 2025–26, a total of Rs 199.5 crore has been credited in three instalments, of which the State government’s share is Rs 148.72 crore, while the Central government’s share is Rs 50.78 crore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated virtually in the programme from Assam, while Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu attended from Surampalli in Krishna district. Speaking on the occasion, the Collector called upon farmers to make effective use of the programmes being implemented by the government. She advised farmers to utilise drone services in agriculture to achieve higher yields with lower investment and reminded them of welfare schemes being implemented by the government for the welfare of farmers.

MLA Tenali Sravan Kumar said that the government is committed to the welfare of farmers and is implementing several programmes for their benefit. He added that the Annadata Sukhibhava–PM Kisan scheme has brought early Ugadi cheer to farmers.

On the occasion, a mega model cheque was distributed and farmer awareness pamphlets were released. Agriculture department joint director M Padmavathi, Animal Husbandry joint director KVV Satyanarayana, local leaders K Siva Ramaiah, Bethapudi Vijayasekhar were among those who participated.