Rs 7.5 crore sanctioned for road development in Anantapur dist
Anantapur: Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav informed that Rs 7.5 crore funds have been sanctioned for the development of major State and district roads under Roads & Buildings jurisdiction in Anantapur district. He emphasised that the government is committed to improving district’s road infrastructure.
As part of this road development initiative, funds have been allocated for the improvement of three significant roads in R&B jurisdiction. Rs 2 crore has been sanctioned for the 4 km road development from Havligi to Uravakonda on the main district road.
For the 3.5 km road from Ramasagaram to Borampalli on the main district road, Rs 1.5 crore has been allocated for its enhancement. Additionally, Rs 4 crore has been allocated for the 8 km road development on Kanekal Road, State highway in Uravakonda constituency.