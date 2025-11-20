Rs104 cr PM-Kisan aid brings cheer to Tirupati farmers

Tirupati: The district witnessed a festive atmosphere on Wednesday as the second instalment of the ‘Annadata Sukhībhava – PM Kisan’ scheme benefit was successfully credited to farmers' bank accounts. District Collector Dr S Venkateswar announced that 1,54,908 farmer families received Rs 7,000 each, amounting to a total disbursement of Rs 104.15 crore.

The Collector participated in the disbursement programme held at Naidupeta, accompanied by Sullurupeta MLA Nelavala Vijayasree. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Venkateswar said that both the Central and State governments have been committed to supporting farmers through the Annadata Sukhībhava – PM Kisan initiative.

As partof this programme, Rs 20,000 in financial assistance is being extended to each farmer in three installments. So far, the district has credited Rs 211 crore through the first two installments. He added that the remaining Rs 6,000 under the third instalment will be credited after Sankranti.

The Collector urged farmers who have not received the amount not to worry. In many cases, he said, the delay may be due to issues such as bank account discrepancies or changes in land ownership. Beneficiaries were advised to verify and update their details.

The government has also introduced several welfare programmes aimed at improving the livelihoods of farmers. As part of this effort, the district has been ensuring a smooth supply of urea, providing three bags per acre to each farmer without any hurdles.

Dr Venkateswar also highlighted the cost benefits of using drones for pesticide spraying. While manual spraying costs between Rs 600 and Rs 800 per day, covering a maximum of six acres, drones can spray up to 30 acres per day at just Rs 350 per acre. This not only reduces costs but also protects farmers from direct exposure to chemicals. Tirupati district, he said, has distributed the highest number of agricultural drones in the state.

Sullurupeta RDO Kiranmayi, Agriculture Joint Director Prasad Rao, and several officials from Naidupeta and Sullurpeta also took part in the programme.