Rs.1.82 L cr investments in AP to create 2.64 lakh jobs

Vijayawada: Chie Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed the officials to see to it that all the necessary permissions, including allocation of land, are granted on time to those who are coming for-ward to invest in the state on a massive scale.

Chairing the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) meeting at the state Secretariat here on Monday, the Chief Minister told the officials to provide all the basic amenities to such in-dustries on a war footing basis so that the projects can be completed as scheduled. He also directed the officials to attract more investments to the state through the incentives and sub-sidies being extended to the industries.

While the Chief Minister sanctioned permissions to those who are ready to set up their units in the state, the officials informed the Chief Minister that at least nine projects are being estab-lished in the state now with an investment of Rs 1,82,162 crore creating employment to 2,63,411 people.

The Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) is setting up a major refinery in an extent of 6,000 acre at Ramayapatnam in Nellore district with an investment of Rs 96,862 crore creat-ing 2,400 jobs, they informed the Chief Minister.

The BPCL is planning a township with five blocks comprising a learning centre, refinery, petro-chemical unit and an administrative block, the officials told the Chief Minister. The state will get Rs 88,747 crore revenue through this project in the next 20 years, they said while the Chief Minister instructed them to take steps to complete the project before 2029.

The Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is investing Rs 80 crore in the port city of Visakhapatnam providing employment to 2,000 youth.

The Azad India Mobility Limited is setting up a green project to manufacture electric buses, three-wheelers and battery packs in an extent of 70.71 acres at Gudipalli in Sri Sathya Sai dis-trict in the coming six years providing employment to 2,381 persons.

The Balaji Action Buildwell Pvt Ltd is setting up a plant in 106 acre at Rambilli in Anakapalli district with an investment of Rs 1,174 crore to create 1,500 jobs while several industrialists are ready to invest heavily in the state as they got attracted by the clean energy policy adopted recently by the state government. This will create over two lakh jobs in the clean energy sector alone.

The Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited is establishing a solar power project to generate 400 megawatts of power at Hosur in Kurnool district in an extent of 1,800 acre with an invest-ment of Rs 2,000 crore creating 1,380 jobs. Also, several other power projects are coming up in YSR district while Reliance Industries Lim-ited is investing Rs 65,000 crore to provide employment to over two lakh people.

The Chief Minister enquired with the officials about the progress in the projects which were cleared during the SIPB meeting held on November 19.