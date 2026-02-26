Runaway boy safely reunited with his parents

Tirumala: The TTD Vigilance and security personnel traced a minor boy at the Alipiri check point and safely handed him over to his parents.

Going to the details, a 14 year old boy, Laveti Sujith Kumar, son of Laveti Raghunandan and Manasa from Ghatkesar of Telangana, had left his house on February 14 and reached Tirupati.

On Tuesday, the TTD security staff noticed the boy behaving suspiciously at the Alipiri check point. They immediately collected his details and contacted his parents to inform them about his whereabouts.

Subsequently, on Wednesday, the boy was safely handed over to his parents.

Relieved at being reunited with their son, the parentd expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the TTD authorities and the vigilance and security personnel for their quick action and support.