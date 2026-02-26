  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Andhra Pradesh
News

Runaway boy safely reunited with his parents

  • Created On:  26 Feb 2026 10:00 AM IST

Tirumala: The TTD Vigilance and security personnel traced a minor boy at the Alipiri check point and safely handed him over to his parents.

Going to the details, a 14 year old boy, Laveti Sujith Kumar, son of Laveti Raghunandan and Manasa from Ghatkesar of Telangana, had left his house on February 14 and reached Tirupati.

On Tuesday, the TTD security staff noticed the boy behaving suspiciously at the Alipiri check point. They immediately collected his details and contacted his parents to inform them about his whereabouts.

Subsequently, on Wednesday, the boy was safely handed over to his parents.

Relieved at being reunited with their son, the parentd expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the TTD authorities and the vigilance and security personnel for their quick action and support.

Tags

TTD vigilance traced minorAlipiri check point rescueLaveti Sujith Kumar reunitedTirumala security actionGhatkesar Telangana boy traced
Next Story

Crime

More

Latest News

More

Accident on Tirumala Down Ghat Road Claims One Life

An accident took place on Tirumala Down Ghat Road when a motorcycle lost control at the 30th turn.

Accident on Tirumala Down Ghat Road Claims One Life

National News

More
Share it
X