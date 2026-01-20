Rural Sports prog aims to promote talent among fishermen community

Visakhapatnam: As part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives, Adani Gangavaram Port organised the Adani Rural Sports programme.

The event aimed at identifying champions and nurturing young talent among the fisherfolk community.

The sporting event featured competitions in volleyball, cricket, badminton and boxing held recently across Gangavaram and Dibbapalem villages.

The programme was inaugurated by Kameshwar Rao, Circle Inspector (CI) of Police – New Port Police Station, Pedagantyada along with Ramesh Babu, CSR head, village representatives and community leaders.

Village representatives, community leaders and sports players expressed gratitude to the group for promoting rural sports and creating platforms for local talent to shine.

Speaking on the occasion, Adani Gangavaram Port Limited Management said, “We believe that sports have the power to unite and empower communities. Through our ongoing CSR initiatives, we aim to not only improve the physical health of individuals but also create a positive environment that fosters teamwork and social harmony.”