SAAP launches sports calendar on National Youth Day

Tirupati: The Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) marked a historic moment by launching its first-ever sports calendar on the occasion of National Youth Day. The calendar was unveiled at Sri Srinivasa Sports Complex in Tirupati district on Monday by SAAP Chairman Animini Ravi Naidu, along with sportspersons.

On the occasion, the Chairman paid rich tributes to Swami Vivekananda, remembering him as a great guide and inspiration for the youth of the nation. Ravi Naidu said the sports calendar will give athletes clear advance information about the sports competitions, training camps and sports development programmes to be conducted every month across the state under SAAP. He said this will help sportspersons plan their training in a scientific and systematic manner and move forward with greater focus towards achieving their goals.

He described the calendar as a player-centric initiative and said it would give a clear direction to the sports sector in Andhra Pradesh. The SAAP Chairman announced several key initiatives, stating that sports awareness programmes will be organised in every district. Talented athletes will be identified and provided support to secure their future. He also announced that the months of July and August have been declared as full-fledged ‘Sports Months’ across the state. Later, Ravi Naidu inaugurated the programme titled ‘Sankranti Sambaralu – Traditional Celebrations through Sports.’ He said Sankranti, deeply rooted in Telugu culture and tradition, has an inseparable connection with sports. The programme aims to revive traditional rural games that have been gradually fading away and to identify hidden talent among students and young athletes, encouraging them to take up sports actively.