SAAP league launched in Tirupati to identify sports talent

Tirupati: Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) Chairman A Ravi Naidu said that SAAP has been working with determination to identify talented sportspersons in the State. He was speaking at the inauguration of the State-level SAAP League at Sri Srinivasa Sports Complex in Tirupati on Monday. The objective of the league was to identify sports talent even at grassroots level.

Competitions are being conducted in 31 sports disciplines. He said the Sports Authority is also taking steps with the State government to make changes to GO No 4 in order to encourage sports from school level.

Ravi Naidu said SAAP League will serve as a special platform to identify talented athletes. The league includes sports such as kabaddi, kho-kho, chess, volleyball, cycling, basketball, football, archery, athletics, para-athletics and water sports, among others.

Ravi Naidu said the government has released Rs 16.3 crore in pending sports incentives from 2021 to 2024. Proposals have also been submitted to release another Rs 8 crore. He added that the Sports Authority is taking steps to identify athletes, who can qualify for the upcoming Commonwealth and Asian Games. A sports hostel with a capacity of 200 players will soon be established in Tirupati at a cost of Rs 4 crore.

Tirupati Municipal Corporation Commissioner N Mourya, TTD Board member Panabaka Lakshmi, AP Handicrafts Corporation Chairman Pasupuleti Hariprasad, SAAP Managing Director Bharani and Director Rajini also spoke on the occasion.